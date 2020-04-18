Motus GI Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 251.9% Upside

Motus GI Holdings with ticker code (MOTS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.65 with the average target price sitting at 2.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 251.9%. The 50 day MA is 0.87 while the 200 day moving average is 1.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

