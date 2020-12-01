Motus GI Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 197.6% Upside

Motus GI Holdings found using ticker (MOTS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 197.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.82 while the 200 day moving average is 1.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $30m. Find out more information at: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings , a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.