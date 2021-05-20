Motus GI Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 157.7% Upside

Motus GI Holdings with ticker code (MOTS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 157.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.9 and the 200 day MA is 1.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $32m. Company Website: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.