Motorola Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Motorola Solutions with ticker code (MSI) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 178 and 142 with a mean TP of 164.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 147.71 while the 200 day moving average is 144.62. The market cap for the company is $26,123m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.motorolasolutions.com

Motorola Solutions provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola and changed its name to Motorola Solutions in January 2011. Motorola Solutions was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn