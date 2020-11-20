Motorola Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Motorola Solutions found using ticker (MSI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 202 and 156 and has a mean target at 181.8. Now with the previous closing price of 167.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 166.27 and the 200 day MA is 149.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,677m. Find out more information at: http://www.motorolasolutions.com

Motorola Solutions provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola and changed its name to Motorola Solutions in January 2011. Motorola Solutions was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.