Motorola Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Motorola Solutions with ticker code (MSI) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is 'Buy'. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 307 and 220 with a mean TP of 253.36. With the stocks previous close at 243.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day MA is 229.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 204.58. The company has a market cap of $41,659m.

Motorola Solutions provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its LMR and video security and analytics devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola and changed its name to Motorola Solutions in January 2011. Motorola Solutions was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.