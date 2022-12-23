Motorola Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Motorola Solutions found using ticker (MSI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 319 and 260 with a mean TP of 286.91. With the stocks previous close at 255.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The day 50 moving average is 252.44 while the 200 day moving average is 233.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,791m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.motorolasolutions.com

The potential market cap would be $48,066m based on the market concensus.

Motorola Solutions provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola and changed its name to Motorola Solutions in January 2011. Motorola Solutions was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.