MoSys – Consenus Indicates Potential -21.3% Downside

MoSys with ticker code (MOSY) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. With the stocks previous close at 1.27 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.41 and the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mosys.com

MoSys, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn