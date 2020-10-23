Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Mosaic Company (The) found using ticker (MOS) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 18.66 and the 200 day moving average is 14.77. The company has a market cap of $7,169m. Company Website: http://www.mosaicco.com

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

