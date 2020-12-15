Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Mosaic Company (The) with ticker code (MOS) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 16 and has a mean target at 23.4. With the stocks previous close at 22.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.85 and the 200 day moving average is 17. The company has a market cap of $8,598m. Find out more information at: http://www.mosaicco.com

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company collaborate with BioConsortia on new nitrogen-fixing microbial products. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.