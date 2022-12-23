Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mosaic Company (The) found using ticker (MOS) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 62.84. Now with the previous closing price of 44.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.83 while the 200 day moving average is 55.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,305m. Company Website: https://www.mosaicco.com

The potential market cap would be $21,501m based on the market concensus.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

