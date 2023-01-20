Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Mosaic Company (The) found using ticker (MOS) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 42 with a mean TP of 59.34. Now with the previous closing price of 47.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.66 and the 200 day moving average is 53.54. The company has a market cap of $15,907m. Find out more information at: https://www.mosaicco.com

The potential market cap would be $20,058m based on the market concensus.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.