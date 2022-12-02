Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Mosaic Company (The) found using ticker (MOS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 49 with a mean TP of 62.84. With the stocks previous close at 51.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 50.96 and the 200 day moving average is 55.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,718m. Find out more information at: https://www.mosaicco.com

The potential market cap would be $20,478m based on the market concensus.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.