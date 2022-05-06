Mosaic Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Mosaic Company (The) with ticker code (MOS) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 76.27. Now with the previous closing price of 67.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 64.35 and the 200 day moving average is 44. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,433m. Company Website: https://www.mosaicco.com

The potential market cap would be $26,627m based on the market concensus.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.