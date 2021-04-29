Morses Club strengthen it´s board with highly experienced Sheryl Lawrence, Michael Yeates and Gary Marshall

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), an established provider of non-standard financial services, has announced the appointment of Sheryl Lawrence and Michael Yeates as Independent Non-Executive Directors and the appointment of Gary Marshall, Chief Operating Officer, as Executive Director, effective 1st May 2021. Upon appointment, Sheryl Lawrence will become Chair of the Audit Committee and Michael Yeates will take up the position of Chair of the Risk & Compliance Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Sheryl Lawrence is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA from London Business School, as well as an LLM from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. She has held senior executive roles at Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Santander, Coventry Building Society, Nationwide Building Society and Provident Financial Group. Sheryl began her banking career at NatWest Bank in 1996, after 11 years of multi-sector experience with Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC). Sheryl has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of RCI Bank UK since January 2019, where she is Chair of the Board Audit Committee and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Michael Yeates has over 40 years’ experience in the financial services industry, serving in the building society, retail bank and investment bank sectors. Michael has been heavily involved in business transformation as both an employed executive and as an independent board consultant, having advised more than 40 boards including HSBC, Barclays, The Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest, Santander and Nationwide. He has also been involved in policy development for HM Government. Michael spent 17 years at Cheltenham & Gloucester Plc, culminating in the position of General Manager, helping to grow the business from the 16th largest building society into a Global 100 bank and the UK’s 3rd largest lender.

Gary Marshall joined Morses Club in 2019 and has overall responsibility for the Group’s IT and Change functions. He is responsible for leading the integration and development of the digital business, Shelby Finance, including the delivery of new platforms which can effectively meet customer demand as the business grows. Prior to joining Morses Club, Gary was Interim COO of Sainsbury’s Bank and has held various roles at Aviva plc, Egg plc, GE Capital, Aon Ltd, Santander Plc, Anglo Irish Bank and Yorkshire Bank.

Stephen Karle, Chairman of Morses Club, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Sheryl, Michael and Gary to the Board. Sheryl has extensive experience of embedding governance, risk and compliance into the culture, commercial strategies and operations of financial services companies, which, combined with Michael’s significant retail banking experience and track record of leading successful business transformations, will serve the Board well. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and deep sector knowledge.” “Gary has led the recent transformation of Morses Club’s digital offering and the Board will greatly benefit from his extensive expertise in developing and delivering digitalised platforms in often challenging regulatory and market conditions.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Sheryl Arlene Frances Lawrence (nee Dear, previously Mothersille), age 56, has been a director of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships:

RCI Bank UK Limited

GRC Advisory Limited

Former Directorships (previous 5 years):

Provident Personal Credit Limited

Provident Financial Management Services Limited

Michael Anthony Yeates, age 65, has been a director of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships:

Finchcroft Limited

Former Directorships (previous 5 years):

VTB Capital PLC

Newable Limited

Cobalt Health

GH Bank Limited

Newable Lending Limited

Project Pearl Limited

Michael Yeates Consultancy Limited

ClimateHappy Limited

Michael Yeates LLP

Gary Peter Marshall, age 58, has been a director of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships:

GPM Consultancy Limited