Morrisons & McColl’s wholesale supply partnership extended

WM Morrison Supermarket plc (LON:MRW) and McColl’s are extending their wholesale supply partnership.

Over the next three years, 300 McColl’s convenience stores are to be converted to the Morrisons Daily format. The stores will offer a full Morrisons convenience range and will be branded Morrisons Daily, but will continue to be owned and operated by McColl’s. This roll-out follows over 30 successful McColl’s to Morrisons Daily conversions in recent months. As reported by McColl’s, the Morrisons Daily stores have consistently delivered the strongest like-for-like sales performance within the McColl’s estate, driven by the higher mix of grocery sales, breadth of offer and value proposition.

In addition, Morrisons and McColl’s have extended their partnership by a further three years, with Morrisons now to act as McColl’s sole wholesale supplier out to 2027.

McColl’s has been an important customer since 2017, and during that time wholesale supply has grown very quickly into a profitable business for Morrisons. We currently supply over 1,200 McColl’s stores, including over 230 of its biggest convenience stores which we have started to supply over recent weeks. Morrisons supplies McColl’s across all ranges, including brands and the popular Safeway own brand, which we will be developing further in the coming months.

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl’s, said: “I am delighted to extend our partnership with Morrisons by a further three years, ensuring the continued supply of a supermarket-quality offer across our entire estate, as well as the planned conversion of additional Morrisons Daily stores. “In Morrisons we retain a long-term partner with best-in-class sourcing and manufacturing capabilities and a leading convenience offer for the local neighbourhood communities we serve across the country.”