MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

MorphoSys AG found using ticker (MOR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43.07 and 43.07 with a mean TP of 43.07. Now with the previous closing price of 30.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,157m. Find out more information at: http://www.morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer’s diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, an antibody for the treatment of haematological cancers; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; MOR106, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; and a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys’ investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208). The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn