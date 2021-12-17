MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.7% Upside

MorphoSys AG with ticker code (MOR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.9 and 11.95 calculating the average target price we see 16.92. With the stocks previous close at 9.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 83.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.59. The market cap for the company is $1,246m. Find out more information at: https://www.morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR106, an antibody for atopic dermatitis. It also develops Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.