MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

MorphoSys AG found using ticker (MOR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15.19 and 2.94 with the average target price sitting at 6.1. With the stocks previous close at 4.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.11 and the 200 day MA is 5.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $601m. Find out more information at: https://www.morphosys.com

The potential market cap would be $862m based on the market concensus.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. The company also develops Pelabresib, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat myelofibrosis; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease; and CPI-0209, a small molecule that is in Phase I/II designed to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting EZH2. In addition, it develops Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; Tremfya, an antibody to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and palmoplantar pustulosis; and MOR210/TJ210, an antibody to treat immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation to develop and commercialize MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab; and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.