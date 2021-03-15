MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

MorphoSys AG found using ticker (MOR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41.09 and 32.07 with the average target price sitting at 36.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.29 and the 200 day moving average is 28.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,343m. Visit the company website at: http://www.morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.