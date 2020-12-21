MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

MorphoSys AG with ticker code (MOR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.21 and 32.17 with a mean TP of 36.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The day 50 moving average is 27.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,700m. Visit the company website at: http://www.morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.