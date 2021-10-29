MorphoSys AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 118.7% Upside

MorphoSys AG found using ticker (MOR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40.83 and 11.95 calculating the mean target price we have 24.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 118.7%. The 50 day MA is 11.88 and the 200 day moving average is 16.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,583m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR106, an antibody for atopic dermatitis. It also develops Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.