Morgan Stanley – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Morgan Stanley found using ticker (MS) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 83 with a mean TP of 102.14. Now with the previous closing price of 95.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.59. The market cap for the company is $155,075m. Visit the company website at: https://www.morganstanley.com

The potential market cap would be $165,165m based on the market concensus.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.