Morgan Sindall Group PLC 17.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Morgan Sindall Group PLC with ticker (LON:MGNS) now has a potential upside of 17.6% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 2,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Morgan Sindall Group PLC share price of 2,225 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.6%. Trading has ranged between 1,404 (52 week low) and 2,730 (52 week high) with an average of 51,451 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,021,882,217.

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company’s Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services in the highways, rail, aviation, energy, water and nuclear markets, including tunnel design and construction services in education, healthcare and defense, among others. Its Property Services segment provides planned asset management and responsive maintenance to social housing and public sector. Its Partnership Housing segment works in partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. The activities of this segment include mixed-tenure developments, building and developing homes for open market sale and rent, design and build contracting and planned maintenance and refurbishment. Its Urban Regeneration segment works with landowners and public sector partners through the development of multi-phase sites and mixed-use regeneration, including residential, commercial, retail and leisure. Its segments also include Fit Out.



