Morgan Sindall Group PLC 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Morgan Sindall Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MGNS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Morgan Sindall Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2160 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.8% from the opening price of 1950 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 174 points and increased 500 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1980 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1056.6 GBX.

Morgan Sindall Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,765.66 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,386.24. There are currently 45,491,336 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 213,012. Market capitalisation for LON:MGNS is £872,523,709 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn