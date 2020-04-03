Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 43.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGAM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 275 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 43.1% from today’s opening price of 192.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 89.6 points and decreased 113.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 339.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 168.8 GBX.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 50 day moving average of 274.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 274.36. There are currently 285,369,988 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 686,424. Market capitalisation for LON:MGAM is £531,929,662 GBP.

