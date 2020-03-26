Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 20.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MGAM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 235 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 20.7% from the opening price of 194.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 100.7 points and decreased 124.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 339.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 168.8 GBX.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 276.65. There are currently 285,369,988 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 607,985. Market capitalisation for LON:MGAM is £561,893,315 GBP.

