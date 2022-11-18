Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 15.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with ticker (LON:MGAM) now has a potential upside of 15.9% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Morgan Advanced Materials PLC share price of 311 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.9%. Trading has ranged between 211 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 420,684 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £881,793,300.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a United Kingdom-based advanced manufacturing company with capabilities in areas, including materials science, application engineering and customer focus. Its products are produced within two divisions: Thermal Products division and Carbon and Technical Ceramics division and five global business units. Thermal Products division’s business units include Thermal Ceramics and Molten Metal Systems. Carbon and Technical Ceramics division’s business units include Electrical Carbon and Technical Ceramics. Thermal Ceramics business makes advanced ceramic products and systems for thermal insulation. Molten Metal Systems manufactures crucibles and foundry consumables for non-ferrous metal melting applications. Electrical Carbon business manufactures a range of electrical carbon brushes and collectors. Technical Ceramics business engineers’ functional ceramic materials, components and sub-assemblies. It serves transportation, healthcare, semiconductors, others.



You might also enjoy reading  Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 14.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.