Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 15.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with ticker (LON:MGAM) now has a potential upside of 15.9% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Morgan Advanced Materials PLC share price of 311 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.9%. Trading has ranged between 211 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 420,684 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £881,793,300.



Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a United Kingdom-based advanced manufacturing company with capabilities in areas, including materials science, application engineering and customer focus. Its products are produced within two divisions: Thermal Products division and Carbon and Technical Ceramics division and five global business units. Thermal Products division’s business units include Thermal Ceramics and Molten Metal Systems. Carbon and Technical Ceramics division’s business units include Electrical Carbon and Technical Ceramics. Thermal Ceramics business makes advanced ceramic products and systems for thermal insulation. Molten Metal Systems manufactures crucibles and foundry consumables for non-ferrous metal melting applications. Electrical Carbon business manufactures a range of electrical carbon brushes and collectors. Technical Ceramics business engineers’ functional ceramic materials, components and sub-assemblies. It serves transportation, healthcare, semiconductors, others.







