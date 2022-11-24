Moonpig Group PLC 47.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Moonpig Group PLC with ticker (LON:MOON) now has a potential upside of 47.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moonpig Group PLC share price of 169 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 47.2%. Trading has ranged between 119 (52 week low) and 398 (52 week high) with an average of 2,352,922 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £587,405,606.











