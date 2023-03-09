Moody’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Moody’s Corporation found using ticker (MCO) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 277 with a mean TP of 323.6. Now with the previous closing price of 293.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 302.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 286.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $53,883m. Company Website: https://www.moodys.com

The potential market cap would be $59,411m based on the market concensus.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics. The Moody’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through electronic media, including the internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and learning solutions. It also offers offshore research and analytic services to the global financial and corporate sectors; and risk management software solutions, as well as related risk management advisory engagements services. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody’s Corporation in September 2000. Moody’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.