Moody’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Moody’s Corporation found using ticker (MCO) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 372 with a mean TP of 408. Given that the stocks previous close was at 398.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 380.76 and the 200 day MA is 352.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $74,517m. Find out more information at: http://www.moodys.com

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics. The Moody’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities. This segment provides ratings in approximately 140 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through electronic media, including the internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. This segment has rated approximately 5,000 non-financial corporates; 3,600 financial institutions; 16,000 public finance issuers; 145 sovereigns; 47 supranational institutions; 459 sub-sovereigns; and 1,000 infrastructure and project finance issuers, as well as 9,100 structured finance deals. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and on-line and classroom-based training services, as well as credentialing and certification services. It also offers software solutions, as well as related risk management services; and offshore analytical and research services with learning solutions and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody’s Corporation in September 2000. Moody’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.