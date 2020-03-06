Monster Beverage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Monster Beverage Corporation with ticker code (MNST) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 72.33. Now with the previous closing price of 67.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 67.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,907m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monsterbevcorp.com

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, Caffé Monster, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play, Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

