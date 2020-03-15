Monster Beverage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Monster Beverage Corporation found using ticker (MNST) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 72.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.78 and the 200 day MA is 61.43. The company has a market cap of $33,485m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.monsterbevcorp.com

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, Caffé Monster, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play, Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

