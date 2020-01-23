Monster Beverage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Monster Beverage Corporation with ticker code (MNST) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 53 and has a mean target at 68.15. With the stocks previous close at 66.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 63.61 and the 200 day moving average is 60.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,272m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monsterbevcorp.com

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, Caffé Monster, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play(stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.