Monster Beverage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Monster Beverage Corporation found using ticker (MNST) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 53 and has a mean target at 69.92. Now with the previous closing price of 68.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.83 and the 200 day MA is 60.28. The company has a market cap of $37,261m. Company Website: http://www.monsterbevcorp.com

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, Caffé Monster, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play(stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.