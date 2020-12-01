Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 522.5% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (MNPR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 11 and has a mean target at 31. With the stocks previous close at 4.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 522.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.81 and the 200 day MA is 6.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monopartx.com

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.