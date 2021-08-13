Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 437.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (MNPR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 11 and has a mean target at 30.33. Now with the previous closing price of 5.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 437.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.06 and the 200 day moving average is 6.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $69m. Find out more information at: http://www.monopartx.com

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.