Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 437.8% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (MNPR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 30.33. Now with the previous closing price of 5.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 437.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.06 and the 200 day MA is 6.05. The market cap for the company is $69m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monopartx.com

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.