Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 475.0% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (MNPR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 40 and has a mean target at 41. Now with the previous closing price of 7.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 475.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.28 and the 200 day MA is 12.17. The company has a market cap of $77m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monopartx.com

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

