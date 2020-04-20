Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 412.5% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (MNPR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 41. Now with the previous closing price of 8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 412.5%. The 50 day MA is 7.57 while the 200 day moving average is 12.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $84m. Find out more information at: http://www.monopartx.com

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

