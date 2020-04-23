Monopar Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 406.2% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (MNPR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 40 and has a mean target at 41. With the stocks previous close at 8.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 406.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $84m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.monopartx.com
Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.