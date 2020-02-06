Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. found using ticker (MPWR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 189.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 182.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 179.09 and the 200 day MA is 160.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,789m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.