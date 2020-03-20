Monolithic Power Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

Monolithic Power Systems found using ticker (MPWR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 188 calculating the average target price we see 203.11. Now with the previous closing price of 141.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 170.16 while the 200 day moving average is 164.56. The company has a market cap of $6,710m. Find out more information at: http://www.monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

