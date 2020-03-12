Monolithic Power Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Monolithic Power Systems found using ticker (MPWR) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 204.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 155.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day MA is 176.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 164.54. The market cap for the company is $6,594m. Company Website: http://www.monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

