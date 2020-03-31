Monolithic Power Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Monolithic Power Systems found using ticker (MPWR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 185 and has a mean target at 199.22. With the stocks previous close at 161.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 165.63 while the 200 day moving average is 164.74. The market cap for the company is $7,368m. Visit the company website at: http://www.monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

