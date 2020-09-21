Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment with ticker code (MNR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.38. The market cap for the company is $1,358m. Find out more information at: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

