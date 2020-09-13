Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment with ticker code (MNR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.29. Now with the previous closing price of 14.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.5 and the 200 day moving average is 13.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,372m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

