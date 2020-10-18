Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment found using ticker (MNR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 and has a mean target at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.1 and the 200 day MA is 13.67. The market cap for the company is $1,393m. Find out more information at: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

