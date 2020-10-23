Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment found using ticker (MNR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.1 and the 200 day MA is 13.74. The company has a market cap of $1,410m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

