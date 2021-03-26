Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment with ticker code (MNR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 19.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day MA is 17.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,751m. Find out more information at: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.